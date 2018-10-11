Flintshire Trading Standards warning over new ‘hacking’ fraud

Flintshire Trading Standards has said it has have become aware of a new telephone fraud.

Victims receive a telephone call which upon answering they are played an automated message accusing them of having hacked into Government websites or banking systems.

Flintshire Trading Standards say those who receive the calls are instructed to ‘Press 1’ on their keypad to be re-routed in order to rectify the problem.

The victim then speaks with the fraudster who claims to be from various telecoms or computer software companies stating that they are going to close down the victim’s internet and telephone line immediately.

The fraudster issues further false claims of being able to rectify the hack by instructing the victim to provide them remote access to their computer in order that they can conduct checks and to check whether their online banking was used in the process of the apparent ‘hack’.

A Flintshire Trading Standards spokesperson said “victims report that they are then scared into co-operating with the fraudsters who then access the victims online banking login to transfer out the victim’s money.

This is a scam and a fraud if anyone receives a phone call such as this do not press 1 on the keypad, and do not give anyone any of your banking details or computer passwords.”

Fraud over the phone

Fraud over the phone – or Vishing – is when a fraudster calls claiming they’re from your bank or some other trusted organisation.

It is easy for them to convince you too, since they can both fake the telephone number on the screen and do their research to find out some of your basic bank and personal details.

Remember though, a genuine bank will never ask you for personal or financial details like your PIN number or full banking password (even by tapping it into your phone keypad).

5 things to look out for on a scam phone call:

The caller doesn’t give you time to think, tries to stop you speaking to a family member or friend or is insistent and makes you feel uncomfortable. The caller asks you to transfer money to a new account for fraud reasons. They phone to ask for your 4-digit card PIN or your online banking password. Even if they ask you to give it to them by tapping into the telephone keypad rather than saying the numbers out loud, this is a scam. They ask you to withdraw money to hand over to them for safe-keeping. They may say that you are a victim of fraud and offer to send a courier to your home to collect your cash, PIN, payment card or cheque book.

You can report fraud or cybercrime to Action Fraud any time of the day or night using thier online reporting tool.