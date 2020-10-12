Flintshire Trading Standards warning over cold callers claiming to be from Sky broadband advising they are due compensation

Flintshire Trading Standards officers have issued a warning over cold callers claiming to be from Sky broadband.

The telephone scam involves residents receiving cold calls purporting to be from Sky advising them that they are due compensation due to their internet speeds being too slow.

“The caller requests the residents bank card details and mobile phone number. If you receive a call such as this, put the phone down, it is a scam.

Do not give any personal or financial details.





If consumers wish to check these details with Sky, contact them using their telephone number found on a previous Sky bill.” A spokesperson for Flintshire Trading Standards has said.

Fraudulent calls or emails pretending to be from an official source (like Sky, a bank or another well-known company) are extremely common. They try to gain personal, sensitive or financial info from people – like usernames, passwords, credit card details, even a Sky viewing card number, as well as other things. People are often contacted by email, phone, text, through a website or social media site and they can often look or sound genuine. What to do if you get a scam call or email