Flintshire Trading Standards warning over scam Sky internet calls

Flintshire Trading Standards has issued a warning to local residents about the latest telephone scam being reported in the region.

People have been receiving cold calls purporting to be from Sky regarding internet speeds.

The scammers are attempting to get people to read out information from their Sky box.

Flintshire Trading Standards say, “the caller advises the consumer that they are calling regarding their internet speeds and requests the consumer reads out information on their Sky box.





If you receive a call such as this, put the phone down, it is a scam.

Do not give any personal or financial details.

If consumers wish to check these details with Sky, contact them using their telephone number found on a previous Sky bill.”

Fraudulent calls try to gain personal, sensitive or financial info from you – like usernames, passwords, credit card details, even your Sky viewing card number, as well as other things.