News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Flintshire social worker removed from Register for breaching lone working policy and failing to report assault

Published: Monday, Oct 14th, 2019
Share:

A social worker from Flintshire has been removed from the Register of Social Care Workers after a hearing found her fitness to practise was impaired because of misconduct.

Louise Medenica Faulkner was employed as a former support worker for MIND North East Wales. She was accused of meeting a client, who was threatening to harm himself, alone in a remote car park outside office hours in June 2016, in breach of the organisation’s lone working policy.

The hearing was told that during the meeting an associate of Ms Medenica Faulkner arrived at the car park and assaulted the client.

Ms Medenica Faulkner subsequently failed to tell her employer about the meeting or the assault, and failed to record it.

Having heard the evidence, the committee decided that Ms Medenica Faulkner’s fitness to practise was currently impaired because of misconduct.

Explaining its decision, the committee said: “In our view, Ms Medenica Faulkner presents a risk to individuals using services because she has a very limited appreciation of why her actions were inappropriate and therefore might take a similar course in the future.”

The committee decided to remove Ms Medenica Faulkner from the Register, saying: “Ms Medenica Faulkner’s actions caused serious harm and involved concealment of wrongdoing.

“She has shown a persistent lack of insight into the serious consequences that arose from her arrangement of the meeting in the car park and her failure to report the assault.

“We are satisfied that her failure to report the assault amounted to a knowing disregard for her professional obligations.”

Ms Medenica Faulkner was not present at the two-day hearing at the Holiday Inn, Chester West last week.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Demolition work at Flintshire Council’s Mold HQ set to get under way early next year

Police praise for ‘heroic’ members of public who went ‘above and beyond’ at scene of a fatal collision in Bagillt today

Tribute to ‘loving, kind and caring family man’ from Connah’s Quay who died following a collision in Northop last month

Appeal launched over refusal of plans to store cars and caravans on green barrier land in Sealand

Buckley – Police appeal for witnesses following an incident where an Audi driver tried to assault another man

A man has died following a serious collision in Bagillt this morning

A548 in Bagillt has reopened following earlier closure due to a collision

Welsh Government scoops major award for ‘innovative’ study into easing congestion and increasing resilience on A55/A494

RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve exclusive evening event to mark finale of 40th anniversary celebrations


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn