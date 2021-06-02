Deeside.com > News

Flintshire residents over 18 invited to book appointment for first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Anyone over the age of 18 in the Flintshire area can book to have their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Appointments are available at Deeside Leisure Centre on a ‘first come first served basis’ via a booking system. (links below)

There are sessions available for those aged 18-39 as well as those aged 40 years and above who have yet to receive a first dose of the vaccine.

A spokesperson for Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board said: “Please book into a clinic based upon your age below, we will be unable to vaccinate you if you book an appointment not appropriate for your age.

Booking is essential and we are offering a range of appointment times, subject to availability and the slots being booked up.

“More slots will become available in the coming weeks and if you have an existing appointment please keep to the original date.”

We are continuing to offer short notice appointments to people in certain age groups on a first come first served basis. These are publicised on our social media accounts and through the local media, where possible.

  • Residents aged 40+ please book your vaccination appointment here
  • Residents aged 18-39 please book your vaccination appointment here

The health board has also said that “this week we expect to introduce an online booking system on our website, which will enable people to book both first and second dose appointments at a time and date that is convenient for them, providing greater flexibility.”

“We’re determined not to leave anybody behind, so please don’t worry if you’re not able to attend one of our drop in sessions or book your appointment online just yet.”



