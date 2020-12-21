Flintshire primary school children bring Christmas spirit to residents of Buckley care home

Pupils from Drury primary school brought some Christmas spirit to residents of Marleyfield House care home in Buckley recently.

The virtual event was arranged by Willmott Dixon as part of their commitment to deliver social value whilst delivering the Council’s £8.4m Marleyfield House care home extension.

Pupils performed a special virtual Christmas concert for the residents which was displayed on a screen for all the residents to see. This can be viewed here.

One of the residents said: “Thank you so much for yesterday the residents loved it – very emotional.”





Maxine, a teacher at the school, sent a message to Willmott Dixon saying:

“Just thought I’d send you a quick email to thank you for today and to wish you Merry Christmas… the kids loved it and found it fascinating! It was lovely to see the residents meet their pen pal! I hope they enjoyed the singing too!”

At another event held earlier in the month, Willmott Dixon delivered a Christmas tree to the home and put on a hog roast for the residents to enjoy.

To top the event off, Santa’s reindeer arrived, a local music entertainer played some favourite songs and Christmas cards and gifts made by Drury primary school pupils were presented to the residents – some of whom have not seen their families since March.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Social Services, Councillor Christine Jones, who recently visited the site, said:

“I was really disappointed not to be able to attend the hog roast earlier this month, but I am delighted that it went so well. The children sang beautifully – it must have been a real treat for the residents. Having seen the work being done by Willmott Dixon first hand, I can say that they are doing an outstanding job and they are making a real difference to the residents’ lives in so many ways.”

Anthony Dillon, managing director for Willmott Dixon in the North, said:

“Alongside Flintshire County Council, we share a commitment to leaving a positive lasting legacy in our communities, so, we’re very proud to be able to make a small difference for residents this Christmas. Thank you to all the team, the staff at Marleyfield House and our supply chain partners for making the event such a success.”