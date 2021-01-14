Flintshire police warn of ‘potential enforcement’ action following reports of sports groups meeting up to exercise

North Wales Police has received reports sports groups are still meeting up to ‘jointly exercise’ according to a post on social media.

North Flintshire Police team has said officers will be contacting those clubs to warn them of future potential enforcement.

They tweeted the following:

Reports of sports groups still meeting to jointly exercise. Please abide by the regulations that are in place. Contact being made today with those clubs to warn them of future potential enforcement #BeSafe #Covid19 #FlintshireNorthPolice

— NWP North Flintshire (@NWPNorthFlint) January 14, 2021

Wales entered Alert Level 4 on Saturday 19th December, restrictions at this level has meant significant changes for sport and leisure.

Organised and team outdoor and indoor sporting activity is not permitted .

However Individual outdoor activity – including with your own household is permitted.

Leisure and fitness facilities, including swimming pools are not permitted to open under the current retreations.

There is no limit to the amount of outdoor exercise an individual can undertake.

The Welsh Government states that “exercise should be undertaken locally – from home or as close as possible to the home.”

“In general this must not involve people driving to a location away from home for this purpose.”

“People with specific health or mobility issues may, however, need to travel from their home in order to be able to exercise.”

You can find out more information on the Welsh Government Alert Levels.