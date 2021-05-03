Flintshire health studio named Best Personal Training Service

A Flintshire health studio has picked up an award for Excellence in Community Fitness & Wellbeing at the 2021 Private Healthcare Awards.

JS-PT, who are based in Connah’s Quay and Mold, was named Best Personal Training Service by Global Health and Pharma (GHP), a worldwide information sharing platform.

This year’s awards focus on the importance of healthcare in a year where it has been ‘magnified under the lens of urgent need’.

Awards Coordinator Emma Pridmore said: “Private healthcare is a vast and extraordinary sector, and regardless of whether you are a medical professional in that environment, or in administration, recruitment, logistics, product development or research, everyone has an important role to play.





“Ultimately, I offer my sincere congratulations to everyone in this year’s programme.”

Since starting up seven years ago, the team at JS-PT has received many awards for various different reasons, but this one is different according to owner Jack Sullivan.

He said: “We have won a few awards since starting up but this one definitely means a lot to us all after the past 15 months we’ve had.

“It’s a sign of all the hard work the team has put in and also our clients. It’s actually been a great, but tough experience to find ways around the challenges we are set.

“Both our Mold and Connah’s Quay studios are all cleaned, painted and ready to go today.”

They are excited to welcome clients back to the studios this week after the most recent lockdown forced them to close temporarily at the end of last year.

In that time, the team have been working to keep clients busy by setting them challenges which coincided with raising funds for charities like the Welsh Air Ambulance.

As it was the studio’s seventh birthday last week, the team is looking to celebrate properly this weekend as they are now allowed to reopen their doors for the first time in months.

Jack said: “The pandemic hasn’t been good for anyone. We opened up in Mold last October and have actually only been open for 7 weeks until today.

“We have worked tirelessly over the past 15 months to overcome the challenge and here we are now, finally able to reopen.

“We’ve had some work done in both places – a little extension in CQ to make more room so people can be sure we are doing all we can to keep people safe.

“Looking back we have got a lot done – over 1300 online sessions with clients and nearly £3,000 raised for local charities!

“Now, we look forward to welcoming our clients back and meeting our new clients in Mold.”

—

By Jordan Adams

The above photo was taken at JS-PT’s fifth birthday two years ago, before the pandemic and social distancing restrictions came into place.