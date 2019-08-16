Flintshire farmers urge politicians to delay consultation on post Brexit sustainability

Farmers from Flintshire and Denbighshire and have raised concerns about the timing of the Sustainable Farming and our Land consultation with politicians, including Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths, at the local county show yesterday, Thursday 15 August.

The government is seeking views on how it can ensure Welsh farming remains sustainable after Brexit, detailed proposals – outlined in the Sustainable Farming and our Land consultation – aim to protect the land and the environment for future generations whilst providing a stable income for farmers through a new Sustainable Farming Scheme.

FUW Denbigh and Flint CEO Mari Dafydd Jones highlighted that the Farmers’ Union of Wales has raised concerns since early July regarding the clash between the response deadline 30 October 30 and the date on which the UK is due to leave the EU on October 31.

She said: “The FUW has welcomed a Welsh Government commitment to keep the deadline under review, however, given the UK Government’s determination to take the UK out of the EU at the end of October, deal or no deal, our members now believe it is imperative that the deadline be extended.”

[UW Denbigh and Flint show 2019 (l-r): FUW President Glyn Roberts, FUW Denbigh and Flint CEO Mari Dafydd Jones, Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths, FUW Flintshire county chairman Melvyn Vaughan and FUW Denbighshire county chairman Dylan Roberts. ]

Speaking at the show after a meeting with Mrs Griffiths, FUW Denbighshire county chairman Dylan Roberts said: “Members here in Denbighshire share the Welsh Government’s concerns regarding the impacts of a no-deal Brexit and welcome the commitment to supporting agriculture.

“But in terms of the Sustainable Farming and our Land consultation, we have major concerns because the clash between the 30th October deadline and the date on which we are due to leave the EU, is going to distract farmers across the country. Their focus will not be on this important consultation document.”

Melvyn Vaughan, FUW Flintshire county chairman, added: “We are concerned about the collapse in export markets, drug shortages, and the impacts for Welsh ports in a no-deal scenario and that means there is a real likelihood that as 31st October approaches, the attention of our members, who would normally be considering the Sustainable Farming and our Land proposals, will be on their own farm businesses as they’re contingency planning.

“Because we want to give the consultation paper the attention it truly deserves a delay of the deadline by a number of months would be really welcome.”