Safety inspection work next week will see lane closures on A548 across Flintshire Bridge

Published: Monday, May 13th, 2019
Update: It looks like the westbound lane is closed today – we have contacted Flintshire County Council for some clarity on what will be closed and when.

First Report: A series of lane closures will take place next week on the A548 across Flintshire Bridge to allow for safety inspection work to be carried out. The work which is scheduled to take place between Monday and Friday next week will see carriageway closures in both directions. The eastbound carriageway – heading along the A548 towards Deeside Industrial Estate – will be closed to traffic between 9am and 4.30pm from Monday, May 13 to Wednesday, May 15.

During the closure drivers who need to access Deeside Industrial Estate will be advised – via signage – to divert back to the A55 and along the A494 down Aston Hill and Queensferry.

Flintshire Council said the advised diversion route will not take in the B5129 past Coleg Cambria and the heavily congested stretch through Connah’s Quay and Shotton with its ‘low-level’ rail bridge which is often hit by HGV’s. 

The westbound carriageway towards Flint will be closed between 9am and 4.30pm from Wednesday, May 15 to Friday, May 17.

Flintshire County Council’s Chief Officer for Streetscene and Transportation, Steve Jones, said:

“In order to facilitate a planned periodic safety inspection of Flintshire Bridge, the eastbound lane of the A548 Flintshire Bridge will be closed from 13 May to 15 May, with the westbound carriageway closure occurring between 15 and 17 May 2019.

The closures will be limited to between the times of 9:00am and 4:30pm each day.

During each closure, advance diversion warning signs will be deployed to advise traffic of the alternative routes.

This route is signed to utilise the A55 / A494 dual carriageway in order to manage traffic flows and cause the least amount of disruption to the highway network

The Low Railway Bridge at Shotton is not on the diversion route and permanent advance warning signs are in place to warn drivers of the height restrictions either side of this bridge.”

The carriageway closures appear to overlap on Wednesday, May 15 – it’s unclear if this is the case and we have asked Flintshire County Council to clarify.

 

