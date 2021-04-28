Flintshire based DangerPoint awarded over £35,000 towards interactive ‘Sustainable Futures’ educational resource.

A Flintshire based charity has been awarded funding from the ScottishPower Foundation, which supports “incredible projects that make a positive impact on people and communities across the country.”

DangerPoint, based at Talacre has been awarded £36,590 towards its interactive ‘Sustainable Futures’ educational resource.

The innovative tool will help engage and inspire young people to develop their awareness of climate change issues while giving them the practical skills to enable them to make changes to their own behaviours and encourage others to do the same.

Lorna Langton, Funding and Partnership Officer, DangerPoint, said: “To hear that we had been chosen as a beneficiary for the Scottish Power Foundation in 2021 was amazing, it has given our staff and supporters a much-needed boost during the uncertain times of the pandemic.”





“This funding will enable us to add a new interactive educational scenario to the centre so that when we are able to welcome children and families back to Dangerpoint they will have a fantastic new zone to explore!”

Melanie Hill, Executive Officer and Trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, said: “Once again, we were overwhelmed by the extraordinary work being delivered in our communities – day in and day out – and we’re very proud to support this year’s charities.”

“The ScottishPower Foundation is committed to supporting projects that make a hugely positive impact on people’s lives and that’s what these organisations do in abundance.”

“From improving education to promoting environmental protection and enhancing lives, the charities we’re supporting this year are doing truly transformative work.”

“We know that throughout these challenging times, people are relying on the support of charities more than ever before, and with the help of the ScottishPower Foundation, this year’s projects can go further and make a difference for more people.”

The ScottishPower Foundation was established in 2013 to make a significant and lasting contribution to society, enhancing the lives of people living in communities throughout the UK. It provides funding to help support the advancement of education, environmental protection, arts and culture and citizenship.

It also supports charities who aim to provide relief from poverty, disability, or other disadvantages.