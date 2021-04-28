Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 28th Apr 2021

Flintshire based DangerPoint awarded over £35,000 towards interactive ‘Sustainable Futures’ educational resource.

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Flintshire based charity has been awarded funding from the ScottishPower Foundation, which supports “incredible projects that make a positive impact on people and communities across the country.”

DangerPoint, based at Talacre has been awarded £36,590 towards its interactive ‘Sustainable Futures’ educational resource.

The innovative tool will help engage and inspire young people to develop their awareness of climate change issues while giving them the practical skills to enable them to make changes to their own behaviours and encourage others to do the same.

Lorna Langton, Funding and Partnership Officer, DangerPoint, said: “To hear that we had been chosen as a beneficiary for the Scottish Power Foundation in 2021 was amazing, it has given our staff and supporters a much-needed boost during the uncertain times of the pandemic.”


“This funding will enable us to add a new interactive educational scenario to the centre so that when we are able to welcome children and families back to Dangerpoint they will have a fantastic new zone to explore!”

Melanie Hill, Executive Officer and Trustee at the ScottishPower Foundation, said: “Once again, we were overwhelmed by the extraordinary work being delivered in our communities – day in and day out – and we’re very proud to support this year’s charities.”

“The ScottishPower Foundation is committed to supporting projects that make a hugely positive impact on people’s lives and that’s what these organisations do in abundance.”

“From improving education to promoting environmental protection and enhancing lives, the charities we’re supporting this year are doing truly transformative work.”

“We know that throughout these challenging times, people are relying on the support of charities more than ever before, and with the help of the ScottishPower Foundation, this year’s projects can go further and make a difference for more people.”

The ScottishPower Foundation was established in 2013 to make a significant and lasting contribution to society, enhancing the lives of people living in communities throughout the UK. It provides funding to help support the advancement of education, environmental protection, arts and culture and citizenship.

It also supports charities who aim to provide relief from poverty, disability, or other disadvantages.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales




LATEST NEWS...

Vaccine: 70% of adults in Wales receive first dose but jabs for 40-49 year olds in Flintshire still lagging behind

News

Future of historic Llangollen Railway secured

News

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner says Line of Duty counterpart is “totally unrealistic” portrayal of role

News

North Flintshire Police Team appeal for help locating man wanted for alleged domestic assault offence

News

Trading Standards warning over text scam involving supermarket delivery messages

News

Operation Sceptre – Week of action to raise awareness on dangers of knife crime launched in North Wales

News

Beluga N°1 leaves Broughton for last time as it heads into retirement

News

Arrests following drugs raid in Shotton on Tuesday morning

News

Calls for Gary Speed to be included in Premier League ‘Hall of Fame’ shortlist

News





Read 392,256 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn

X