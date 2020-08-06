Flint Coastguard scrambled to assist with injured woman on Prestatyn Beach

A volunteer rescue team from HM Coastguard Flint were scrambled on Wednesday night to assist colleagues in Prestatyn who were dealing with an injured person on the beach.

The Flint team were paged just before 9pm to assist Rhyl Coastguard Rescue Team with a female on Barkby Beach who had fallen down the dunes and sustained a broken leg.

A spokesperson for Flint Coastguard said, “on scene met up with Rhyl team and paramedics from Wales Ambulance Service who were administering first aid.”

“Rhyl OiC (Officer In Charge) confirmed it to be a suspected broken ankle and due to the terrain and distance to the ambulance that coastguard helicopter Rescue 936 had been requested and tasked to assist.”





A section of the beach had been identified and the area was set up for a Helicopter Landing Site ready for the inbound Rescue 936.

“Decision by the helicopter crew to take the casualty on board and land on the beach next to the ambulance so the casualty could be taken to hospital via road.

Another landing site was set up by Flint CRT and once the Rescue 936 landed two team members assisted with the casualty transfer from the aircraft to the ambulance. Once completed both teams stood down.” The Coastguard said.

As the team from Flint were standing down and packing away the kit, a member of the public approached Coastguard Officers with concerns for a male seen drinking a large bottle of whiskey.

He was last seen walking towards the waters edge on Barkby Beach.