Flint Coastguard join police in high visibility patrols across North Wales

Volunteer Officers from Flint Coastguard joined colleagues from across North Wales today to assist police with a ‘mutual aid’ request, as part of Civil Contingencies.

Coastguard teams were asked to provide high visibility patrols across North Wales to “assist with the monitoring of public gatherings” due to coronavirus social distancing measures.

Flint Coastguard Rescue Team patrolled beaches and coastal hotspots between Queensferry and Pensarn.

A Flint Coastguard spokesperson said:

“Although the majority of people were seen adhering to the latest government guidelines regarding COVID-19 and social distancing, we did come across a couple of gatherings which were dealt with accordingly by Police Officers.

The message is clear, stay home save lives, protect our NHS!”

Coastal Operations Area Commander (North West England and North Wales) has said “In these unsettling times please only travel if you need to.

With most beach public car parks closed, if you are coming to the beach for exercise do not drive.

Stick to paths and routes and in a coastal incident, call 999 for the coastguard.”