First female science student from £15m Deeside Sixth Form Centre accepted to Cambridge University

An 18-year-old from New Brighton, near Mold will become the first female Science student from a £15m sixth form centre in Deeside to attend Cambridge University.

Abby – who’s birthday was last week – has completed A Levels in Biology, Chemistry, Maths and Further Maths at Coleg Cambria and will begin a degree in Natural Sciences at the prestigious institution this autumn.

A former pupil at Elfed High School in Buckley, she was also named Deeside Sixth’s Student of the Year at the college’s annual awards ceremony, held virtually due to COVID-19.

Abby has recently taken a job as a key worker at a local supermarket and, like many thousands of students across the UK, was unable to take her exams this summer because of the pandemic.





But she has remained positive and now looks forward to the next chapter of her education, at one of the world’s leading universities.

“I had no idea I was the first female student from the new college to study science at Cambridge until it was mentioned at the student awards, so it was a real shock and a huge honour,” said Abby.

“I had the opportunity to sample life at the university on a residential visit, and really enjoyed the experience.

“I saw a bit of the campus on my interview day but not much as I was so focused and nervous about the interview itself!”

She added: “To be taught by their academics and lecturers is going to be an amazing opportunity for me, something I’m really looking forward to.”

Abby thanked staff at Cambria for the opportunities and support she received over the two years and encouraged those waiting for GCSE results to follow her lead and join the college to study A Levels.

“Cambria was a great step for me and I’m so glad I chose to attend Deeside Sixth,” she said.

“I went to an open evening and was overwhelmed by the incredible facilities and supportive staff, from that point on there was only one option for me.

“I really enjoyed the college and even in past months have been able to make progress; fortunately we had finished the majority of our courses before lockdown and were able to finish them via video conferencing and other resources and platforms, so it worked well.”

Miriam Riddell, Assistant Principal and Head of Deeside Sixth Form Centre, wished Abby luck for the future and praised her diligence and determination since joining the college.

“Abby is our first female Science student to attend Cambridge and is also one of the hardest working learners I’ve ever come across,” she said.

“She has been a brilliant student and we have no doubt she will go on to achieve great things.

“The number of learners we have accepted to Oxford and Cambridge is rising year on year and is a fantastic achievement.”