Fire service issues advice after candle starts blaze at Flintshire property

Published: Wednesday, Nov 13th, 2019
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS) has issued a safety warning after firefighters tackled a blaze at property in Flintshire.

Crews were called to the fire which was contained to a set of curtains at a house on Tuesday evening.

An update on the NWFRS Facebook states:

“Our crews attended a fire at a property in Fintshire last night where a candle had set the curtains alight.”

Fire officers have also issued this advice:

-Never leave a candle unattended and remember to extinguish it before you go to sleep.

-Always place candles on a heat resistance surface or in a holder and away from flammable materials.

-Better still – use a battery operated candle instead.

-And ensure you have a working smoke alarm.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

