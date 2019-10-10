Finance boss from Ewloe takes to two wheels to raise money for hospice

A finance firm boss from Ewloe is taking to two wheels and cycling 240 miles from Vietnam to Cambodia to raise money for a hospice.

In an effort to boost his fundraising for Nightingale House Hospice, James Parry joined fellow Hadlow Edwards Wealth Management Director Medwyn Edwards to take part in an eight-hour relay static bike ride outside the charity’s Regent Street shop in Wrexham. Medwyn is joining James on the 240-mile cycle challenge too.

They were joined in their static bike ride efforts by members of their 26-strong workforce and praised the generosity of the public for helping them raise more than £300.

James said the November challenge is going to be tough as they ride from Ho Chi Minh City across Vietnam to Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

He said: “Medwyn has been a trustee of Nightingale House for many years and it’s a charity we do all we can to help. As a business based in Wrexham, we are keen to support the community in any way we can.

“I’m really looking forward to the Vietnam to Cambodia challenge it’s going to be hard but very fulfilling. My only regret is that my wife and two young daughters can’t be with me.”

He added: “The spinning challenge outside the Nightingale House shop has been tough too. It was hard work but the public have been so incredibly generous with their donations.”

His colleague Medwyn, a keen cyclist and member of Marford and Gresford Cycling Club, said Hadlow Edwards is keen to support local good causes such as Nightingale House.

He said: “Over the years we have as a company raised many thousands of pounds for Nightingale House. I have many friends and clients who have benefitted from the wonderful work the hospice does. We feel it’s important we try and give something back to the community.

“I’m looking forward to the Vietnam to Cambodia challenge which will run over 10 days from November 16.

“I’ve visited these countries, although I haven’t cycled there, and they tend to be very hot and humid so it won’t be easy. But I do train every week and ride around 100 miles per week as an average.

“We haven’t set a fundraising target as such but I’d have thought we would be looking, between James and me, to raise in excess of £6,000 for Nightingale House.

“To get ready for the challenge we decided to do an eight hour spinning session outside the Nightingale House shop on Regent Street.”

He added: “We started at 10am and went through to 4pm. Many members of our staff have joined in and taken turns. They work very hard during the week so to help out with this challenge is wonderful and I’m really grateful to them all for their efforts.

“I can’t fault the public who have stopped by, wished us well and donated change and even bank notes into our collection buckets. We really are very, very grateful.”

Delyth Underwood, Nightingale House Hospice In Memory and Giving Fundraiser is also taking part in the Vietnam to Cambodia challenge along with the 23 other cyclists including Medwyn and James. She was at the static bike ride to cheer both of them on.

She said: “It’s a tough challenge but one I’m looking forward to. The ride is around 383km from Ho Chi Minh City. The scenery is breath-taking and will take us through coconut groves and river communities along the Mekong Delta .

“We are really grateful to Medwyn and James for all their hard work as well as all the other Hadlow Edwards Wealth Management staff for their efforts.

“As ever the Wrexham public have been so incredibly generous and I’m sure they have added a few hundred pounds to their fundraising total from this wonderful cycling effort.”

She added: “I can only thank everyone for their efforts especially everyone taking part in the Vietnam challenge.”

Nightingale House corporate partnership fundraiser, Debbie Barton, added: “The static bike challenge has been wonderful. We have to thank Pure Gym from Wrexham who loaned the two static bikes.

“And everyone who has donated as they passed by. Well done to Medwyn and James for their efforts. I’m sure they will both handle the Vietnam ride well and take it all in their stride.”