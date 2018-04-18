Film footage appeal following Queensferry bank robbery

Police are appealing for information and any film footage following a robbery at a bank in Queensferry today.

Two men dressed in boiler suits, wearing masks and balaclavas and carrying crowbars entered the bank and snatched a substantial amount of cash from a security officer making a delivery.

No one was hurt and the men are believed to have made off in a vehicle which may have been driven by a third offender.

DI Eleri Thomas said;

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the offenders enter or leave the bank and especially to anyone who may have filmed the incident on their phone or caught images on their dashcam to call police on 101 quoting ref W049276.”

Updates to follow:

Phillip Moran posted a video on Facebook, he said “Getting my hair cut and the bank in Queensferry gets robbed madness”

The video shows police entering Barclays Bank – smoke could be seen coming from within the bank.

Smoke systems are used in banks for security, they fill an area with harmless smoke which aims to disorient robbers.

Andy Fagan posted this image: