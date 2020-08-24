Farmers’ Union of Wales: ‘PGI Welsh Lamb is a family affair that must be protected’

A Welsh farmers’ union has given a message for the upcoming ‘Love Lamb Week’ set to take place between 1-7 September.

The annual tradition was set up in 2015 by Rachel Lumley, a Cumbrian sheep farmer who passed away in July of this year.

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) had this message going into it: ‘PGI Welsh Lamb is a family affair that must be protected’.

The union’s president, Glyn Roberts, said: “Our Welsh lamb is a family affair from start to finish.





“From the Welsh family farms who produce it, to our consumers who enjoy coming together round the table to eat.

“But we must protect our family farms if we want to continue enjoying this wonderful sustainable, nutritious, food.”

Mr Roberts believes it is best to safeguard family farms in Wales as trade negotiations and Brexit talks continue.

“Our farmers do so much more than just produce sustainable, quality food for us – they take care of our environment, create value in the rural economy, keep our heritage and culture alive and so much more,” he said.

“All of this is under threat and we must work together to ensure that our family farms can continue to produce sustainable, nutritious food for us all to enjoy.”

He further added that FUW will continue to ‘advance and protect’ family farms in Wales to ensure they are sustainable and thrive.

“This Union will do all it can to address the political issues that could threaten our farming sector, but I ask our consumers to stand by our side as well,” he said.

“By buying Welsh lamb you know that it has been produced to standards which are second to none in the world, that it is traceable right back to the farm, and environmentally friendly.

“By eating Welsh lamb, you are helping to sustain jobs, keep the economy going, safeguard our heritage, culture, and language.”