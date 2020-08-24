Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 24th Aug 2020

Farmers’ Union of Wales: ‘PGI Welsh Lamb is a family affair that must be protected’

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A Welsh farmers’ union has given a message for the upcoming ‘Love Lamb Week’ set to take place between 1-7 September.

The annual tradition was set up in 2015 by Rachel Lumley, a Cumbrian sheep farmer who passed away in July of this year.

The Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW) had this message going into it: ‘PGI Welsh Lamb is a family affair that must be protected’.

The union’s president, Glyn Roberts, said: “Our Welsh lamb is a family affair from start to finish.


“From the Welsh family farms who produce it, to our consumers who enjoy coming together round the table to eat.

“But we must protect our family farms if we want to continue enjoying this wonderful sustainable, nutritious, food.”

Mr Roberts believes it is best to safeguard family farms in Wales as trade negotiations and Brexit talks continue.

“Our farmers do so much more than just produce sustainable, quality food for us – they take care of our environment, create value in the rural economy, keep our heritage and culture alive and so much more,” he said.

“All of this is under threat and we must work together to ensure that our family farms can continue to produce sustainable, nutritious food for us all to enjoy.”

He further added that FUW will continue to ‘advance and protect’ family farms in Wales to ensure they are sustainable and thrive.

“This Union will do all it can to address the political issues that could threaten our farming sector, but I ask our consumers to stand by our side as well,” he said.

“By buying Welsh lamb you know that it has been produced to standards which are second to none in the world, that it is traceable right back to the farm, and environmentally friendly.

“By eating Welsh lamb, you are helping to sustain jobs, keep the economy going, safeguard our heritage, culture, and language.”



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales

LATEST NEWS...

Drones and flares launched for new Channel 4 series “The Bridge” filmed near Llyn Brenig could mean rare nesting Ospreys by Llyn Brenig ‘may not return to North Wales’

Conwy

Health board reveals plans for new £64m mental health unit and multi-storey car park at Ysbyty Glan Clwyd

Denbighshire

Weather warning issued with Storm Francis set to cause heavy rain and strong winds

News

Police issue warning against holding illegal raves in North Wales over Bank Holiday weekend

News

Lawyer tells inside story of North Wales serial killer’s Christmas Eve confession

News

Plans for up to 150 new homes in Buckley will help to plug shortage of affordable housing, says social landlord

News

Tarmac reveals plans to extend use of a Flintshire key quarry site in by 35 years

News

NHS nurse fundraises for Royal Buckley Town Band facing most challenging time in its 200 year history

News

Suspected drink driver ‘red dotted’ with Taser following chase from Chester to Connah’s Quay

News





Read 487,659 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn