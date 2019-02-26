News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Family tribute to motorcyclist from Hawarden who died following a collision near Mold

Published: Tuesday, Feb 26th, 2019
Share:

The family of a motorcyclist who died following a collision in Afonwen near Mold last week have released a statement in tribute to him.

 

53-year-old Jeff Berry, who lived in the Hawarden area, sadly died on Thursday 21 February following a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a tractor on the A541 Denbigh Road in Afonwen on Saturday, February 16.

His family have issued the following:

“Jeff was an avid motorcyclist and over recent years had been on motorcycling holidays to Spain.

“He was a quiet but very intelligent man who would help anyone.

“He will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

The investigation is ongoing and anybody with information and who is yet to contact officers is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number X022053.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  

LATEST NEWS:

Deeside based Iceland has launched a plastic free trail giving customers option to buy loose fruit and veg

Police have issued an update on last nights road closure in Shotton following a collision

Arriva accused of “scaremongering” as drivers tell passengers a vital service through Deeside is being cut

Flintshire Trading Standards warning over door to door fish sellers in the Deeside area

Meet the science teacher who has just scooped a national award for her wedding cake designs

Police appeal for CCTV footage following extensive ‘criminal’ damage to a vehicle in Buckley

Detectives working on complex baby death case which led to a Deeside mother being jailed for life have been commended

Police have issued an update on last nights road closure in Shotton following a collision

Road through Cefn-y-bedd back open following earlier due collision


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn