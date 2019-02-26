Family tribute to motorcyclist from Hawarden who died following a collision near Mold

The family of a motorcyclist who died following a collision in Afonwen near Mold last week have released a statement in tribute to him.

53-year-old Jeff Berry, who lived in the Hawarden area, sadly died on Thursday 21 February following a road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a tractor on the A541 Denbigh Road in Afonwen on Saturday, February 16.

His family have issued the following:

“Jeff was an avid motorcyclist and over recent years had been on motorcycling holidays to Spain.

“He was a quiet but very intelligent man who would help anyone.

“He will be missed by everyone who knew him.”

The investigation is ongoing and anybody with information and who is yet to contact officers is asked to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number X022053.