Firefighters ‘damping down’ after blaze destroys Gateway to Wales hotel

Firefighters remain at the scene of a huge fire which ripped through the Gateway to Wales hotel early this morning.

The fire broke out just before 4.30am, seven fire appliances, one from Flint, Mold, Buckley, Wrexham and Chester, and two from Deeside, together with two aerial ladder platforms from Wrexham and Chester were sent to the fire.

Upwards of 60 firefighters brought the blaze under control, hotel guests were safely evacuated after the hotel’s smoke alarms were activated.

A joint fire service and police investigation will get underway to find out the cause of the fire which appears to have destroyed the roof of the 40 bedroom hotel on Welsh Road.

Six ambulance crews in emergency ambulances, a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene, fortunately nobody required hospital treatment.

The fire service said all hotel guests and staff have been accounted, for they were evacuated along with residents of nearby homes to Deeside Leisure Centre.

A Fire Service spokesman at the scene said;

“We have now down scaled the size of the incident, there approximately 14 firefighters left at the scene and they will be working throughout the day to damp down and turn over any hot spots in the building”

The fire is in effect out now, there will be a thorough fire investigation which will begin and continue through out the day to understand how and why this fire occurred.”

Sealand Primary School is closed due to “All access to school currently closed. Due to staff unavailability we have no choice but to close the school for today”.

Welsh Road in Garden City has been closed as far back as the blue bridge to assist the Fire Service according to police.

Hotel guest Barbara from Heywood in Greater Manchester praised the night manager for carrying her disabled brother-in-law out of hotel, she told BBC Wales

“By the time we got outside the whole roof was alight, ” she said.

“We’re very, very lucky and thankfully it wasn’t full. It had a lot of people in but it wasn’t full. So everyone got out.”

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance service said:

“We were called at approximately 4.35am this morning (Monday 18 December) to reports of a fire at the Gateway to Wales hotel in Garden City, Deeside.

We sent six crews in emergency ambulances, a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance officer to the scene, however there were no patients present requiring hospital treatment.”