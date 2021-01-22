Eighteen main roads closed in Flintshire at height of Storm Christoph flooding but nearly all are back open

All but three roads have now reopened across Flintshire after Storm Christoph brought a deluge of rain and widespread flooding across region on Wednesday.

Over an inch and a half of of rain fell on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning causing widespread surface water flooding in the county.

Eighteen main roads and a number of smaller roads were closed in Flintshire at height of flooding but nearly all are back today.

Hamilton Avenue and Rake Lane (pictured below) in Sandycroft and Kelsterton Lane in Connah’s Quay remain closed as of Friday morning.





The force of the water on some flooded roads has blown out potholes and got under surfaces causing further damage.

The deputy leader of Flintshire County Council has praised the efforts of council streetscene staff who have worked round the clock to get roads open as the clear up continues.

Cllr Carolyn Thomas, who is cabinet member for streetscene and countryside said:

“I would like to give enormous thanks and appreciation to all the Streetscene staff and operatives who have worked round the clock dealing with the extra volume of work on behalf of the residents of Flintshire.”

“It has truly been all hands to the deck at times and all during this terrible pandemic.”

“On Wednesday we had 40mm of rain fall very quickly, then an 11 degree temperature drop causing snow drifts in some places and overnight freezing temperature and ice.”

More clean up photos in Flintshire thanks to Jamie Roberts. pic.twitter.com/kVTdLEC7e6 — Carolyn Thomas (@Carolynthomas03) January 22, 2021

“A lot of the infrastructure has been impacted the intensity of the rain which has blown out potholes.”

“The freezing temperatures lift the road surface as it freezes, so we just tried to get the highway network back open.”

“The volume of flood water has created landslides and subsidence, one repair will cost around £250,000 alone.”

“Rubble, earth and silt has had to be removed from highways before they could reopen and some remedial repairs have been carried out.”

“Last night teams continued to work into the evening and from early this morning getting more of the road network open.”

Drivers are being asked not to drive through flood water on highways which is near to properties, “as it it pushes the water into them.” Added Cllr Thomas

Main photo: J R Roberts slurry sealing Ltd