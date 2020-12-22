Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Dec 2020

EasyJet puts back the delivery of 22 Airbus aircraft

Budget airline EasyJet has put back the delivery of 22 Airbus aircraft.

Deliveries of Airbus planes which were due to be delivered between 2022 and 2024 will now be referred to 2027/28.

15 delivery dates within the period 2022-2024 will also be moved to more closely match forecast seasonal requirements.

EasyJet Chief executive officer Johan Lundgren said: “This latest amendment to our longstanding agreement with Airbus reflects easyJet’s significant fleet flexibility as well as the benefit of highly attractive aircraft pricing.”


“In this period of uncertainty, this flexibility is even more valuable, as it will enable us to quickly flex our fleet size in response to customer demand.”

“EasyJet’s unrivalled European network of number 1 and 2 positions in primary airports, strong liquidity and flexibility will enable us to capture pent-up demand as customers return to the skies.”



