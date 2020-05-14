Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 14th May 2020

Updated: Thu 14th May

Eastbound A55 near Holywell back open following earlier overturned van incident

Update: Traffic Wales has said the road is back open.

Earlier report: Police are advising drivers to avoid the  A55 eastbound at Brynford near Holywell due to an overturned van.

Traffic Wales has said both lanes are blocked and there is debris on the westbound side.

A diversion is in place at junction 31.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “Road closed and queueing traffic due to rolled over truck and debris on road on A55 North Wales Expressway Eastbound from J31 A5151 (Caerwys) to J32 A5026 (Holywell). Lane two (of two) is also closed on the westbound side due to debris and a sofa.”

A police spokesperson said: “Expect delays and avoid the area if possible. Thank you for your cooperation.”



