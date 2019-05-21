Driver arrested following high speed pursuit through Flintshire

Police arrested a disqualified driver overnight following a high speed pursuit which ended in Flintshire.

Officers from Chester and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit along with roads policing units followed the car at high spped along the A55.

The pursuit came to an end on the A5151 at Lloc near Holywell.

A photograph shared on social media by the Alliance Armed Policing Unit shows a police BMW X5 and the stopped car near the entrance of Rhydwen Farm in Lloc.

Police say they arrested the driver of the car for driving while disqualified, alleged ‘fail to stop’ and other offences.