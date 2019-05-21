News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Driver arrested following high speed pursuit through Flintshire

Published: Tuesday, May 21st, 2019
Share:

Police arrested a disqualified driver overnight following a high speed pursuit which ended in Flintshire.

Officers from Chester and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing Unit along with roads policing units followed the car at high spped along the A55.

The pursuit came to an end on the A5151 at Lloc near Holywell.

A photograph shared on social media by the Alliance Armed Policing Unit shows a police BMW X5 and the stopped car near the entrance of Rhydwen Farm in Lloc.

Police say they arrested the driver of the car for driving while disqualified, alleged ‘fail to stop’ and other offences.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

After 46 years of service Mold Community Hospital Matron retires

Proposals put forward for kidney treatment centre in Mold to reduce travelling distances for Flintshire patients

Plans entered to demolish six industrial units in Connah’s Quay and build to large warehouses

Roadworks causing lengthy delays on the A494 at Altami

Merseyside Police appeal to trace missing teenager who could be in Chester or Wrexham

Fifth time lucky for Flintshire’s Jade Jones with first World Championship win

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week which may impact on your journeys

Halton Curve: First direct train from North Wales to Liverpool in 40 years begins

Coleg Cambria students awarded medals for contribution to sport and their community


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn