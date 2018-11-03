Donald Trump effigy to go up in flames on one Flintshire bonfire

An effigy of Donald Trump will go up in flames at an annual Flintshire bonfire celebration tonight.

The President of the United States has been chosen as a ‘celebrity guy’ for the Penyffordd and Penymynydd War Memorial Institute bonfire.

Volunteers who have been working hard since early on Saturday morning building the and dressing the guy as the controversial US President.

A photograph shared on Facebook shows the proud team standing with POTUS ahead of this evenings bonfire.

Gates will open at the Penyffordd and Penymynydd War Memorial Institute this evening at 6.00pm.

Admission is £3 for adults and £1 for children.

Some fireworks displays have been cancelled in coastal areas of North Wales this weekend due to forecasts of heavy rain and gale force winds.

Strong gusts of wind and rain is expected in Flintshire this evening, no local events have been affected by weather so far.

This year the Deeside Leisure Centre display is being hosted by Deeside Round Table.

Admission is – £5 adults £3 children (under 5’s free) family £10 (Up to 2 adults 2 children)

6pm – 9pm

More info: Deeside Fireworks

The Firework Code and safety tips for sparklers and bonfires

Despite annual safety warnings, firework celebrations still end in painful injuries for too many people, including very young children.

Yet fireworks can be great fun for families, not just around November 5 (Bonfire Night/Guy Fawkes Night), but also Diwali, New Year’s Eve and Chinese New Year.

Injury figures support the advice that the safest place to enjoy fireworks is at a large public display – far fewer people are injured here than at smaller family or private parties.

But if you’ll be having a firework party at home, you can make the occasion fun and safe for everyone by following the Firework Code, as well as some sparkler and bonfire safety tips.

Firework Code

Only adults should deal with setting up firework displays, the lighting of fireworks and the safe disposal of fireworks once they have been used (and remember, alcohol and fireworks don’t mix!). Children and young people should be supervised, and watch and enjoy fireworks at a safe distance. Follow these top 10 tips for a safer fireworks party: