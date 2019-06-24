News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Did you witness a vandalism incident in Wepre Park at the weekend?

Published: Monday, Jun 24th, 2019
Rangers at Wepre Park are appealing for members of the public to report any acts of vandalism they witness at the Connah’s Quay Park following another incident at the weekend. 

An education area, which is located at the bottom of the former golf course was at the park, was targeted by vandals in a mindless attack which saw wooden decking trashed.   

The is used by primary schools, groups and special schools to provide “self-led education” Wepre Park ranger Stephen Lewis said.

The incident is understood to have happened around 7pm on Saturday 22nd of June. 

In another recent incident, rangers said a finger post near Ewloe Castle had been vandalised.

Connah’s Quay Angling Club were left counting the cost of a mindless act of vandalism in January when a brand new notice board at the Rosie Pool was trashed just three days after being put up.

Stephen said: “The rangers would appreciate any members of the public who see any incidents of vandalism out of working hours to report them to stephen.lewis@flintshire.gov.uk or call 07785964386.”

