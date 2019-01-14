Detailed proposals submitted for 80 new homes in Gwernaffield

Detailed proposals have been entered which could see 80 new homes and a convenience store built in a village in Flintshire.

The Bromfield Group has been consulting on plans to develop land at Coppy Farm in Gwernaffield, near Mold.

The local developers have now submitted a formal application despite opposition from villagers.

A campaign website has been set up by members of the ‘Gwernaffield Says No’ group, who said the area did not have enough facilities to support the growth in population.

Site Plan

They said: “Dwellings in Gwernaffield would grow from 358 to 438 – up 22 per cent with the potential for a further 90 plus houses accessible via the land marked in blue on the plan.

“The population of Gwernaffield could grow from just over 800 to 1200 – up 50 per cent.

“So too would the consequential traffic, pollution, noise and the pressure on amenities like water, sewerage, electricity, broadband and the village primary school, local GP surgeries and hospitals.”

Criticism has also been raised over the fact the development only includes two affordable houses.

However, the Bromfield Group said the homes would be suitable for couples and families.

They said: “In terms of the social benefits of the proposed development, the scheme will provide housing within the accessible and sustainable settlement of Gwernaffield.

“The type of housing proposed reflects a need for first time buyer up to large family houses.

“There is a high demand for this type of housing in Gwernaffield and the surrounding area, predominantly providing dwellings suitable for couples and families.

Proposed design

“In terms of the economic benefits that will arise from the proposed development, in the short term the proposal will offer employment opportunities and additional spend within the locality during the construction period.

“In the longer term new housing also delivers significant economic benefits including jobs, additional spending in the local economy and an increase to local authority revenue.

“The convenience store will create jobs and provide a location for the sale of local produce as well as keeping some local spend within the community.”

Flintshire Council is aiming to make a decision on the proposals by mid-February.

By Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).