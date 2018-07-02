All lanes back open on the M56 following earlier car fire near Frodsham

Update at 15:35 – Traffic England say all lanes have reopened on the M56 heading away from Deeside but there are still severe delays on the eastbound carriageway of up to an hour.

There are reports of long delays on the M56 heading away from Deeside due to a car fire between J14 Hapsford and J12 Runcorn.

Several people have said a BMW – which is on the hard shoulder has caught fire.

Traffic reports say two lanes are closed and queues are stretching back to Hapsford.

Fire crews are in attendance, Dan got in touch to say the field which runs alongside also looks to have caught fire.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service say two fire engines attended – one from Runcorn and one from Widnes

“At around 1.30pm firefighters were called to reports of a car being on fire on the hard shoulder of the M56 eastbound, near to Junction 14.

On arrival crews discovered a vehicle and approximately 20 metres by 30 metres of crop field well alight.

The area was cordoned off as firefighters worked at the scene.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

They then checked for hotspots to make sure that the area was safe.”

@DeesideDotCom Car fire on M56 e/b which looks to have set the field alight too. pic.twitter.com/n5zyzrvbZ9 — Dan Wayland (@Wayheyland) July 2, 2018

Latest traffic report states:

Queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to vehicle fire on M56 Eastbound between J14 A5117 (Hapsford) and J12 A557 (Runcorn). Lanes one and two (Of three) are closed. Fire services are at scene dealing.

