independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

All lanes back open on the M56 following earlier car fire near Frodsham

Published: Monday, Jul 2nd, 2018
Share:

Update at 15:35 – Traffic England say all lanes have reopened on the M56 heading away from Deeside but there are still severe delays on the eastbound carriageway of up to an hour.

There are reports of long delays on the M56 heading away from Deeside due to a car fire between J14 Hapsford and J12 Runcorn.

Several people have said a BMW – which is on the hard shoulder has caught fire.

Traffic reports say two lanes are closed and queues are stretching back to Hapsford.

Fire crews are in attendance, Dan got in touch to say the field which runs alongside also looks to have caught fire.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service say two fire engines attended – one from Runcorn and one from Widnes

“At around 1.30pm firefighters were called to reports of a car being on fire on the hard shoulder of the M56 eastbound, near to Junction 14.

On arrival crews discovered a vehicle and approximately 20 metres by 30 metres of crop field well alight.
The area was cordoned off as firefighters worked at the scene.

Firefighters used breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

They then checked for hotspots to make sure that the area was safe.”

Latest traffic report states:

Queueing traffic and two lanes closed due to vehicle fire on M56 Eastbound between J14 A5117 (Hapsford) and J12 A557 (Runcorn). Lanes one and two (Of three) are closed. Fire services are at scene dealing.

Spotted something? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter  | Email News@Deeside.com

Main Pic – Dan Wayland

LATEST NEWS:

Ambulance service receives 200 extra calls a day as temperatures soar

Search for watchdogs to take a lead in keeping paw and order

Man given 7 days to repay £30k or face an extended stay in prison

Up to 1260 tonnes of Dee Estuary cockles ready for harvesting by licensed cocklers

Roadworks in and around Flintshire – some of which may impact your journey this week

Economy Secretary to hold Brexit trade talks with Airbus and other North Wales Businesses today

Heavy traffic on A55 after earlier collision

It’s Connah’s Quay Annual Festival today and it’ll be hot… very hot

Some of the best images shared with us of the Red Arrows visit to Hawarden this weekend

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn