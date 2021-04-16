Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 16th Apr 2021

Updated: Fri 16th Apr

Updated: A55 near Broughton all clear following earlier collision

Update: The road is fully open and traffic has returned to normal.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service has issued a statement, a spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a two vehicle collision on the A55 westbound near to the Posthouse roundabout, Chester.

Crews assessed a casualty from one of the vehicles before handing over to paramedics.”

Earlier Report: There are reports of delays on the A55 near Broughton following a two-vehicle collision.


One lane is blocked and there are around two miles of stationary traffic.

Latest traffic report for the area states: “One lane closed and queueing traffic for three miles due to accident, two vehicles involved on A55 Eastbound between J36A (Broughton Shopping Park) and J38 A483 Wrexham Road (Posthouse Roundabout).”
“Congestion to J36 (Warren Bank Interchange). Lane one (of two) remains closed. Traffic was held between 08:50 and 09:30. Travel time is between 15 and 20 minute.”



