A494 back open at Aston Hill following earlier multi vehicle collision

October 26th, 2017 Transport

A494 back open at Aston Hill following earlier multi vehicle collision

Update: The road full reopened at 9am.

 

Police say there are delays on the A494 Aston Hill eastbound towards Queensferry following a six-vehicle collision which happened just before 8am.

The raod heading towards Queensferry is partially blocked and queues are building quickly along the A55 the Northop.

The latest travel report says;

Slow traffic and partially blocked due to accident, six vehicles involved on A494 Northbound around B5125 Holywell Road / B5125 The Highway / Liverpool Road (Buckley Turn Off). Accident reported at around 07:55.

more as and when..

 

 

Latest News

© Deeside.com