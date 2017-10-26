A494 back open at Aston Hill following earlier multi vehicle collision

Update: The road full reopened at 9am.

A494 E/B- RTC has been cleared highways officers have just opened up both lanes and traffic is now moving freely. pic.twitter.com/jFfYyZVVOC — Deeside.com (@DeesideDotCom) October 26, 2017

Police say there are delays on the A494 Aston Hill eastbound towards Queensferry following a six-vehicle collision which happened just before 8am.

The raod heading towards Queensferry is partially blocked and queues are building quickly along the A55 the Northop.

The latest travel report says;

Slow traffic and partially blocked due to accident, six vehicles involved on A494 Northbound around B5125 Holywell Road / B5125 The Highway / Liverpool Road (Buckley Turn Off). Accident reported at around 07:55.

more as and when..