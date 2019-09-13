Deeside residents urged to be on look out for 15 pet canaries believed to be loose in the Sandycroft

The RSPCA has urged Deeside residents to be on the look-out for approximately 15 pet canaries believed to be loose in the Sandycroft area.

It is understood the pet birds are on the loose in the local area, and anyone who spots one has been urged to note the location, carefully confine them if possible in a secure, well-ventilated cardboard box and contact the RSPCA immediately.

Sadly, it is not anticipated that the pet birds will be able to survive for very long in the wild – so the RSPCA has issued an urgent call for members of the public to be on the look-out.

Anyone with information as to where the birds may have come from is also urged to get in touch with the animal welfare charity.

Victoria Williams, RSPCA Bryn-Y-Maen animal centre manager, said: “We’re really concerned to have received reports about canaries on the loose in Deeside.

“We understand some 15 are loose in the Sandycroft village – and this is likely to be very precarious for them as they will be vulnerable to predators due to their bright colours, and unfamiliar with the area.

“If anyone sees a canary in the area, please note the location and confine the bird if possible, then immediately contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

“Additionally, if anyone knows where the birds may have come from, we’d urge them to get in touch.”

Should you wish to help the RSPCA, you can donate to the charity online.