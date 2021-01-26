Deeside Rainbow Hospital: Capacity increased as space runs out at Wrexham Maelor

Ysbyty Enfys Deeside, the rainbow hospital at Deeside Leisure Centre, is increasing its capacity to 45 beds from 30 due to growing pressures on acute hospitals in North Wales.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) has said that the increase in community transmission of COVID-19 in North Wales, particularly across Flintshire and Wrexham, is putting significant pressure on Wrexham Maelor Hospital.

As we reported earlier today, the number of people being cared for at the temporary hospital has reached the highest level since patients were first admitted.

The additional capacity at the Rainbow Hospital will help to make beds available at Wrexham Maelor.





The criteria for which patients will be treated at Ysbyty Enfys Deeside has also been widened to include more unwell patients.

Dr Cameron Abbott, Clinical Lead at Ysbyty Enfys Deeside, said: “Ideally we would treat all patients within our acute hospitals, but patient numbers are rapidly escalating.

“We have no further areas within Wrexham Maelor that we can put extra beds and the nature of COVID-19 means that we have to reduce the number of patients in some areas to support infection prevention measures.”

A BCUHB spokesperson said, “the number of people being admitted with COVID-19 at Wrexham Maelor Hospital has more than doubled since Christmas.”

“This additional capacity will support our plans to ensure we continue to provide timely access to care and support when patients need it.”

“Significant work is also underway to increase the Health Board’s workforce capacity to staff the temporary hospitals.”

“The increasing number of patients being treated for COVID-19 has also had a significant impact on routine services at Wrexham Maelor Hospital, resulting in planned surgery being postponed.”

“This has allowed staff to temporarily move from postponed services to support on COVID-19 wards and at Ysbyty Enfys Deeside.”

The temporary hospital was set up at the start of the pandemic in April, and welcomed its first patient, 55-year-old Mold resident Arfon Hardy, in early November .

The original capacity at the site was over 240 beds, but with a large part of building now a Mass Vaccination Centre.

This has reduced the number of beds to around 110 which are situated in Ward 1 of the hospital based in what was Deeside Leisure Centre’s main sports hall.

Up to 30 beds were initially made available for use in November, though the number of patients admitted to the hospital reached no higher than 20 up to January 16.

On Friday the figure reached 30, on Monday capacity was “slightly increased” with 34 people now occupying beds at the hospital.

“Ysbyty Enfys Deeside is managed by a team of doctors, nursing and therapies staff working together to help patients return home following treatment for COVID-19.

The team take a multi-disciplinary approach, working together to share expertise and skills, to help patients make the final steps before going home.” The spokesperson said.

Across North Wales, provisions are in place to open up to 1,000 additional beds in rainbow hospitals if needed.