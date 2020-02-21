Deeside Pets at Home store to take part in RSPCA fundraising drive

A pet shop in Queensferry has teamed up with the RSCPA to raise vital funds to tackle animal cruelty.

Staff and volunteers from 82 RSPCA branches and centres across England and Wales are working with Pets at Home to raise money and meet fellow animal lovers at their local stores from Friday to Sunday (21-23 February).

The fundraising weekend is taking place inside Pets at Home stores, offering an opportunity for fellow animal lovers to gain insight into the work of the RSPCA as well as supporting the vital role that branches play in caring for and rehoming animals.

In total, seven Pets at Home stores in Wales – including the branch on Deeside Retail Park – will be raising money to help animals in need.

Chris Sherwood, chief executive at the RSPCA, said: “We are looking forward to teaming up with Pets at Home and hope that throughout the weekend animal lovers will support their local RSPCA branch and the incredible work that they do in caring for pets and rehoming animals in need.

“As a charity, we rely solely on donations and volunteers to ensure our network of incredible branches and centres can continue to help animals.

The RSPCA rescue more than 100,000 animals every year and we wouldn’t be able to do that without the generous donations of our supporters and fellow animal lovers.”

During the weekend, Pets at Home customers will have the opportunity to donate to the RSPCA at the checkout, as well as support local branch activity which helps the animal welfare charity to continue to create a world that is kinder to animals.

Activities will include in-store fundraising, donations at the tills to help feed animals in RSPCA care and the sale of RSPCA merchandise. Many of the branches will also be in-store to play games, and even bring along a furry friend or two who is looking for a home.

The RSPCA has worked with Pets at Home for more than 10 years and a big part of this is the VIP customer loyalty scheme.

Every time a customer uses their loyalty card it raises funds for their chosen animal charity.

These funds are distributed to charities in the form of vouchers to spend online or in store and the RSPCA receive over £200,000 annually in vouchers providing enrichment toys, bedding and food to animals in RSPCA care.

Amy Wilson, fundraising manager for Support Adoption For Pets, the charity established and supported by Pets at Home, said: “Pets at Home colleagues are delighted to be able to involve our animal loving customers with raising vital funds and awareness to support the work of the RSPCA.

“We are proud to be able to support their local branches in a number of ways and hope this dedicated fundraising weekend will be another huge success.”

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit our website or call our donation line on 0300 123 8181.