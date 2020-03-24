Deeside MP Mark Tami to ‘press’ Airbus on how it will guarantee workforce is protected from coronavirus

Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami has called on Airbus to give clear advice on how it will keep workers at the Broughton wing manufacturing site safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The plane maker said on Monday it’s first priority is “protecting people while supporting efforts globally to curb the spread of the coronavirus.”

Airbus confirmed partial aircraft production had resumed at its French and Spanish factories following a four day shutdown to implement “stringent health and safety conditions in terms of hygiene, cleaning and self-distancing.”

Those measures have already been introduced without the need to close the Broughton site in Flintshire.

Airbus employees who can work from home have been told to do so.

Strict new measures to tackle the spread of coronavirus were announced by the prime minister on Monday night.

People may now only leave home to exercise once a day, to travel to and from work where “absolutely necessary”, to shop for essential items, and to fulfill any medical or care needs.

The measures to curb the movement of people in UK have been greeted with confusion from many of those working at industrial sites which are still operating across Flintshire.

MP Mark Tami said he has contacted Airbus, they have told him, “the UK Government has confirmed to them that they can continue production, providing social distancing measures are in place.”

Mr Tami said, “I know that this advice will have been based on the guidance from the Chief Medical Officer, I do however believe that the health and safety of the workforce and their families must be the primary concern.”

He said he will, “continue to press for answers on how this will be guaranteed.”

“If production is to continue at Airbus in the short term then there needs to be much clearer guidance on how this can be done safely.”

“This is the responsibility of the UK Government to provide.” Added the Deeside MP.

Mr Tami said: “I am concerned that the Governments advice has been conflicted and confusing.

I firmly believe that if we are going to reduce the number of deaths due to this illness then the Government must be clearer about what steps need to be taken and by whom.

Whilst I support the measures announced last night by the Prime Minister and the emergency legislation passed by the House of Commons yesterday, it is clear that more needs to be done to keep people safe and the Government must do a better job of explaining what needs to be done.

People’s lives depend on it.

Until the Governments gives that clarity, everyone- employers included- must take sensible measures for the common good.”

Airbus Broughton has been approached for a comment.