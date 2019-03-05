Deeside MP Mark Tami calls on Liverpool Metro Mayor to keep Mersey Tunnels toll prices reduced for regions commuters

Alyn and Deeside Mark Tami MP has raised concerns about increased Mersey Tunnels toll prices for North Wales commuters

Liverpool and City Region Mayor, Steve Rotheram (pictured above left) recently announced that there would be a toll reduction for motorists from his region using the Mersey Tunnels.

However motorists with a fast tag from the surrounding areas, like North Wales, who currently enjoy a reduced toll of £1.20 will now have to pay £1.80.

The plans are set to come into place on April 1st and would cost daily commuters from this area who use the tunnel every day an extra £24 a month.

Mark Tami MP has written to the City’s Mayor asking him to reconsider his plans.

In a letter to Steve Rotheram, the Deeside MP asks him to rethink his proposal and “keep the toll at £1.20 for commuters in the surrounding areas of the Liverpool and City Region.”

Mark Tami writes:

“My constituents had previously been able to enjoy a reduced rate of £1.20 with the fast tag.

However, the new scheme set to be introduced next month will mean commuters from my constituency will have to pay £1.80 rather than the £1.20 that they are currently paying.

North Wales is a valued part of the wider North West region and we enjoy strong economic and social ties with the Mersey region with people making daily journeys to and from both areas.

It therefore seems unjust that residents in this area will no longer be entitled to the reduced £1.20 rate.”

The MP said he was pleased to see a new £1 rate introduced for Merseyside residents, “I am not suggesting that fast tag users from this area should be entitled to this new rate, however I do think to increase the toll for some to decrease it for others is a risky policy and could divide communities.” Mark Tami states in his letter to the Metro Mayor

The people this is affecting live a mere 20 miles or so away from the city and many of them have contributed significantly to the Merseyside economy for many years.

You and I are both very much aware of the devastation that Tory austerity has caused to communities in the North West, differentiating communities in this way should be an absolute last resort at a time when we should be sticking together against the cruelty of austerity.

I am therefore urging you to rethink this proposal and keep the toll at £1.20 for commuters in the surrounding areas of the Liverpool and City Region.” Mr Tami added.