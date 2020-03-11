Deeside AM Jack Sargeant calls on Welsh Government to support and promote the Welsh brewing industry

Alyn and Deeside AM Jack Sargeant has called on the Welsh Government to fully support and promote the Welsh brewing industry.

Mr Sargeant is the chair of the Cross Party Group on Beer and Pubs at the National Assembly, it aims to promote Welsh beers across the UK and further afield.

He has recently undertaken a number of visits to independent breweries with fellow AM’s including Wrexham Lager and a number of pubs including the Broadoak in Connah’s Quay.

During questions to the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, Lesley Griffiths (pictured above right) in the Senedd, the Alyn and Deeside AM said:

“Issues that have been raised with me include assistance and taking full advantage of unique opportunities to promote Welsh beers across the world opportunities like the Rugby World Cup, and the Six Nations which coincides with Welsh beer week.

Can you assure me that your department is working closely with that of the deputy ministers and the Minister for international relations both to support and promote the wealth brewing industry in the future.”

Mr Sargeant also raised the issue of deposit return schemes, these encourage the collection of used drinks containers for recycling and reuse.

Customers pay a small sum on top of the retail price when they buy a bottled or canned drink, which is then refunded when the container is returned to a collection point.

When it is returned the bottle can be refilled or sent for recycling; the choice depends on the type of bottle and the design of the scheme.

Jack Sargenat AM said: “I have also had a number of breweries and brewers raised the issue of the future and deposit return schemes which i know and falls into the responsibility of the Deputy Minister (Hannah Blythyn)

In response, Lesley Griffiths AM, who accompanied Mr Sargeant on a recent visit to the Wrexham Lager brewery, said:

“I was very pleased to visit Wrexham Lager Club with you in your capacity as the chair of the cross-party group on beer and pubs.

I think Wrexham Lager Club is a is a classic example of making the most of the opportunities that I know when the Rugby World Cup was on in Japan.

I think they had to send out for extra resources on about three occasions because it was so popular out there.

I can reassure you that my department works closely with other governmental departments.

You mentioned the deposit return scheme, work is developing on that and is being taken forward as a joint project with both the UK government department for environment, food and rural affairs (Defra) and the Northern Ireland government.

Back in July, we published the responses to initial consultation on the proposals for a scheme covering Wales, Northern Ireland and England, it was overwhelmingly positive, the responses that we received to that consultation”

Lesley Griffiths also said she was putting funding into the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) in Broughton for research into the decarbonisation of the food and drink sector with reduced packaging being one area that the Welsh government is looking at.