A55 westbound near Flint Mountain now clear following earlier incidents

Published: Thursday, Sep 13th, 2018
Further Update: Traffic Wales has said the A55 westbound is now clear 

Update: the latest traffic report for the area states:

‘Reports of one lane blocked and queueing traffic due to recovery work and accident, wagon and car involved on A55 Westbound from J33A B5126 Connah’S Quay Road (Northop Hall West) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop). Congestion to J33B Ewole. Accident occurred at around 08:50 this morning.’

Ally posted on twitter: “A55 WESTBOUND, queues for miles ending at queensferry, people rubber necking traffic police pulling someone over, then cars gone into others, avoid A55”

Previous report: There are reports of delays on the A55 westbound near Flint mountain after a car collided with the central barriers.

Traffic is queuing back along the A55 for around 3.5 miles.

It is also reported that a lorry has also broken down which is blocking two lanes.

The latest traffic report states:

‘Reports of two lanes blocked and queueing traffic due to broken down lorry on A55 Westbound from J33A B5126 Connah’S Quay Road (Northop Hall West) to J33 A5119 Northop Road (Northop).”’

More as and when…

