Covid-19: Queensferry Asda to stop 24 hour opening in bid to help staff replenish the store

Queensferry ASDA has reduced its opening hours in a bid to deal with the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

Many of the supermarket chains 24 hour stores are reducing hours to give staff time to restock shelves as demand ramps up.

A message on ASDA’s website states: “To help manage our stores at this time, stores will be changing their opening times to help fill our shelves to meet the increased demand.”

New ASDA Queensferry opening hours – which begin on Tuesday (17 March) – will see the store close at midnight Monday to Friday, opening on Mondays at 7am, Tuesday to Saturday at 6am, Sunday the store opens at 10am, and closes at 4pm.

Tesco has also announced it is reducing the hours of some of its large 24 hour stores.

They will close at 10pm, reopening at 6am on Wednesday morning.

They will continue to open between 6am and 10pm for the immediate future, it is understood.

McDonalds is to close the seating area’s in restaurants, one of a number of changes to its operations in UK.

The move is in response to the latest UK Government advice on the Covid-19 outbreak, a statement on the fast food chains website says:

“Following continued developments and updated guidance from the governments and health authorities, I wanted to share an update from McDonald’s UK and Ireland.

Our restaurants will remain open for as long as it is safe to do so.

In the last 24 hours it has become clear that we need to temporarily change our operations to ensure the wellbeing of our employees and customers consistent with the governments’ guidance on social distancing.”

From 5am on Wednesday morning all restaurants will close seating areas and temporarily move to being takeaway, Drive Thru and McDelivery only.

No restaurants will offer dine-in or table service, but My McDonald’s App will continue to offer the opportunity to order and pay ahead for collection and Drive Thru;

Toilets and handwashing facilities will remain open wherever possible but seating areas and children’s play areas will close;

We will continue to implement our strengthened, detailed cleaning procedures both in our restaurants and with our McDelivery partners to ensure we maintain the highest standards of cleanliness and food safety

With immediate effect, all of our Drive Thrus and all McDelivery orders via Uber Eats and Just Eat, will be contact-free, with no physical contact between customers, employees and couriers wherever possible.

“The wellbeing of our employees, customers and suppliers remains of the greatest importance to us and these changes are designed with you all in mind. We have not taken this decision lightly and will continue to review this over the coming days.” The statement says.