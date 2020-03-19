Covid-19: Libraries and leisure centres in Flintshire to close on Friday

Leisure centres and libraries in Flintshire are set to close on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Aura – the charitable, not-for-profit, organisation which took over the majority of leisure centres and libraries from Flintshire County Council announced the decision today, Thursday March 19.

The following facilities will be closed until further notice:

Buckley Leisure Centre

Deeside Leisure Centre (including Deeside Library)

Jade Jones Pavilion Flint

Mold Leisure Centre

Flint High School (sports centre)

Hope Sports Centre

Saltney Sports Centre

Broughton Library

Buckley Library

Connah’s Quay Library

Flint Library

Holywell Library

Mobile Library

Mold Library

A statement on Aura’s website says:

“Following an evaluation of the current situation regarding Covid-19, and having considered the views of our key partners, Aura has made the difficult decision to close our leisure centres and libraries effective from Friday, 20 March 2020.

This is not a decision that we ever anticipated making and, though taken with a heavy heart, it is one which puts the safety and well-being of our loyal and active customers first.”

“We are currently working through our existing bookings and will contact you regarding these in the near future.

Our normal terms and conditions will not apply during the period of closure and we will not be collecting any Direct Debit payments during the period of closure.

Any pre-paid memberships, for example, annual gym memberships, will be extended to compensate for the period of closure.”

Aura Library Members can access free eBooks, eAudiobooks, eNewspapers, magazines and comics directly to their devices from home. You just need your Library membership number or it is free to join online for instant access.

“Once it is safe to re-open our doors (subject to guidance) we look forward to welcoming you back to enjoy our services and activities.

We know how valued leisure centres and libraries are to our local communities and they will be more important than ever once the current pandemic is over.

We wish to thank all of our customers for their continued support. Please bear with us during this challenging period and remember that Aura is a charitable, not-for-profit organisation dedicated to improving residents’ health and well-being.” The statement says.