Covid-19: Free lateral flow self-tests will be available from Connah’s Quay Civic Hall

People who cannot work from home are being encouraged to access lateral flow self-test kits as they are rolled out across Wales.

The rapid coronavirus testing kits for those who are not displaying symptoms of the virus will be available to collect from local test sites across North Wales.

From Friday this week, people will be able to pick up the kits from Connah’s Quay Civic Hall.

People can collect the rapid tests seven days a week between 8am and 1pm, no appointment is needed.





Each person will routinely be able to collect two packs of seven LFD self-test kits for home use.

The Civic Hall site will then be deep cleaned and reopen as symptomatic testing sites between 2pm and 8pm each day.

It is recommended that tests are undertaken twice a week with the results recorded on the UK Government portal.

The health board in North Wales has said it is “important that even those who’ve had the vaccine take use the tests twice a week as they could still carry the virus and pass it on to others.”

The tests are easy to use and can give results in 30 minutes. It is hoped that improving their availability will make regular asymptomatic testing for coronavirus more convenient and accessible for people not covered under existing schemes at workplaces, childcare settings, schools, colleges and universities.