Covid-19: Chester’s Storyhouse closes after Boris Johnson asks people to avoid theatres

Storyhouse, the £37m cultural hub in the heart of Chester closed it’s doors last night (Monday March 16) and won’t reopen until the end of the month. The move comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised people to avoid “pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues” as the UK Government ramped up the fight against coronavirus. Storyhouse said it hoped the closure would contribute towards slowing down the spread of Covid-19. In a statement, a spokesperson for Storyhouse said: “The government today advised that, whilst stopping short of forcing theatres and cinemas to close, people should stay away. We have no hesitation in announcing a closure from midnight tonight Monday 16 March. How long this needs to last, we don’t know, but we really do hope it contributes to slowing this unsettling spread of infection.

We will be cancelling all shows and screenings until 31st March and will contact customers as soon as possible; there is no need to contact us.

We may find alternative dates to present some of these events, in which case we will contact customers with options. As we receive more information about shows beyond that, we will be in touch with customers immediately.

We are humbled by the support of our staff, volunteers and wider community and urge us all to stay safe and look after each other, especially those most vulnerable.

It has rarely felt as important to continue to make people feel good, welcome, and connected. We’re exploring how we can do this even if it’s not in the usual ways.”

Jimmy Carr was due to appear at a sell out show on March 21st, Storyhouse said it will be rescheduled.