Council confirms Household Recycling Centres in Flintshire will remain open during level 4 lockdown

Flintshire Council has confirmed its Household Recycling Centres (HRC’s) will remain open during the level 4 lockdown .

Wales entered a third national lockdown at midnight Saturday with festive plans cancelled for all but Christmas Day.

The move to bring forward level 4 lockdown restrictions from December 28th comes amidst fears over a new strain of COVID-19.

The new level 4 rules mean people must stay at home, except for very limited purposes.





People cannot mix with anyone they don’t live with, with only single person households allowed to form an exclusive support bubble with one other household.

Plans to relax Christmas rules from the 23rd to the 27th of December allowing two households plus a single person to mix have been reduced to just Christmas Day.

Under the Wales wide level 4 rules, all leisure, close contact services and non-essential retail is closed.

This includes clothes shops, furniture shops and car dealerships among many others.

Cafes, restaurants, pubs and bars are able to open but for takeaway service only.

During the previous two Wales wide lockdowns in Wales, Flintshire HRC’s had to close down.

Deputy leader of Flintshire council Carolyn Thomas has confirmed today they will remain open, she said:

“Tier (level) 4 rules originally starting on 28th have been brought forward.

“Household Recycling Centres in Wales were given permission from Welsh Government to stay open this time under tier 4 as long as rules are in place over social distancing, hand sanitising, pre sort as much as possible, etc, so they should still remain open as long as everyone adheres to them.”

Recycling Centres are permitted to stay open in Wales under tier 4 as long as people adhere to the rules over social distancing, hand sanitising, pre sort as much as possible, etc. Open 9.00 am closing 4.30 pm certain days over festive period. Check @FlintshireCC website. — Carolyn Thomas (@Carolynthomas03) December 20, 2020

Flintshire council’s website hasn’t been updated to reflect that Wales is now under level 4 lockdown restrictions.

It states: “We are pleased to announce that Flintshire Household Recycling Centres will remain open throughout the festive period, with the exception of Christmas Day only.”

“Our teams will continue to provide this valuable service to our residents during the holiday season with all site safety measures remaining in place. We ask that your patience and appreciation is shown to our staff during your visit.”

“There are some slight changes to the site opening hours so please make yourself aware of them before your visit. Last admittance on to site will be 10 minutes before closing to allow time for offloading.”

Christmas Eve ​9am – 4.30pm

Christmas Day ​Closed

Boxing Day ​​9am – 4.30pm

27 December ​9am – 5pm

28 December ​9am – 4.30pm

29 December ​9am – 5pm

30 December ​9am – 5pm

New Year’s Eve ​9am – 4.30pm

New Year’s Day ​9am – 4.30pm.

It’s worth noting that you know have to take proof of residency when visiting the Household Recycling Centre. “A recent utility or Council Tax bill less than 12 months old will suffice.”

More details on HRC’s here: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Bins-Recycling-and-Waste/Household-Recycling-Centres.aspx

More on Flintshire Council services opening times over Christmas: https://www.flintshire.gov.uk/en/Resident/Contact-Us/Christmas-2020-Opening-Times.aspx

Welsh Government Guidance