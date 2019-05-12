Contractors to help council get to grips with potholes in Flintshire

Flintshire County Council is ramping up pothole repairs now that weather conditions begin to improve.

The council has brought in contractors to assist its own workforce in a bid to address problem potholes across the Flintshire highway network.

Five weeks of repair work will get underway from Monday, during which all roads across the county will be visited and any visible potholes repaired.

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Streetscene and Countryside, Councillor Carolyn Thomas, said:

“The repairs will benefit all users of the network and I am delighted that we have been able to organise and fund this scheme of works to help remove potholes from our roads.

Potholes will always form on the network, due to extreme weather conditions and the high volume of traffic across the County, but we continue to demonstrate our commitment to provide a well maintained highway network for the residents and visitors of Flintshire by this work.

There will be some inevitable disruption during the period of the contract for which I apologise in advance.”

Last year it was revealed that there is a repair backlog of £40m on Flintshire’s roads, with £2.7m required just to keep them in their current condition.

Most major routes in the county are inspected on a monthly basis by streetscene staff.

RAC research published earlier this year found Flintshire Council had the fastest response time in Britain for filling in serious potholes.

Analysis by motoring charity the RAC Foundation showed Flintshire Council aims to act “immediately” to sort out road defects which pose the greatest safety risk to drivers and riders.

Data based on Freedom of Information (FOI) provided by 190 of the 207 local highway authorities in Britain places Flintshire, Cumbria, and South Lanarkshire at the top in terms of response times.

The RAC said response times are influenced by how many miles of road a council has to manage and the size of the council area.