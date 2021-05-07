Coleg Cambria Deeside forges new partnerships with global hair and beauty giants

Beauty therapy students will face their future careers with confidence after completing courses with an esteemed skincare organisation.

Coleg Cambria Deeside is a Partnership College of Excellence for Dermalogica, a globally renowned brand operating in more than 100 countries.

As part of their nationwide education programme for students and apprentices, the company launched its Aspire Award to reward and recognise learners committed to developing their skills.

Achieving the Award unlocks access to Dermalogica’s Enhanced Employability Series, four industry-relevant online workshops designed to provide opportunities and knowledge enrichment, elevate CVs and accelerate the transition to employment.





More than 50 of Cambria’s Level 2 and Level 3 Beauty Therapy learners completed the accreditation – in addition to their studies – and now look forward to developing further in collaboration with Dermalogica.

Julie Guzzo, Curriculum Director for Care and Therapies at Coleg Cambria Deeside, congratulated them on the achievement.

She added that as part of the relationship they will be introducing new branding, equipment, and raising standards even higher in the years ahead.

“For a while we have been looking at ways to really stretch and challenge our learners, to provide them with the very best platform on which to go on and be successful in the beauty industry,” said Julie.

“We have always put our students at the heart of everything we do, and with this new partnership will have more skills and expertise at our disposal to have them ‘job-ready’ when they enter the world of work.

“To be a Partnership College of Excellence is a major honour and a unique opportunity for us to develop skills and it is already attracting a lot of interest ahead of the next academic year.

“Dermalogica is recognised and respected the world over and we are proud to be associated with them.

“We have big plans and Dermalogica are a huge part of that, and with staff also continuing their professional development towards Dermalogica’s globally recognised Expert status we can reach new heights as a college.”

Candice Gardner, Education Manager for Dermalogica, said they are passionate about sharing real life best practice to build the skills of future professionals in the beauty arena.

She added: “With a sector that is constantly evolving, and at pace, it is essential the most relevant knowledge and skills are accessible to enrich learning, strengthen competency and enhance employability.”

The Deeside site has also forged a partnership with hair and personal care giant L’Oreal, with more details to be unveiled this summer.

“This is a very exciting time for us, there are so many opportunities for learners joining us in September and for our current students,” said Julie.

