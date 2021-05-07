Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 7th May 2021

Coleg Cambria Deeside forges new partnerships with global hair and beauty giants

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Beauty therapy students will face their future careers with confidence after completing courses with an esteemed skincare organisation.

Coleg Cambria Deeside is a Partnership College of Excellence for Dermalogica, a globally renowned brand operating in more than 100 countries.

As part of their nationwide education programme for students and apprentices, the company launched its Aspire Award to reward and recognise learners committed to developing their skills.

Achieving the Award unlocks access to Dermalogica’s Enhanced Employability Series, four industry-relevant online workshops designed to provide opportunities and knowledge enrichment, elevate CVs and accelerate the transition to employment.


More than 50 of Cambria’s Level 2 and Level 3 Beauty Therapy learners completed the accreditation – in addition to their studies – and now look forward to developing further in collaboration with Dermalogica.

Julie Guzzo, Curriculum Director for Care and Therapies at Coleg Cambria Deeside, congratulated them on the achievement.

She added that as part of the relationship they will be introducing new branding, equipment, and raising standards even higher in the years ahead.

“For a while we have been looking at ways to really stretch and challenge our learners, to provide them with the very best platform on which to go on and be successful in the beauty industry,” said Julie.

“We have always put our students at the heart of everything we do, and with this new partnership will have more skills and expertise at our disposal to have them ‘job-ready’ when they enter the world of work.

“To be a Partnership College of Excellence is a major honour and a unique opportunity for us to develop skills and it is already attracting a lot of interest ahead of the next academic year.

“Dermalogica is recognised and respected the world over and we are proud to be associated with them.

“We have big plans and Dermalogica are a huge part of that, and with staff also continuing their professional development towards Dermalogica’s globally recognised Expert status we can reach new heights as a college.”

Candice Gardner, Education Manager for Dermalogica, said they are passionate about sharing real life best practice to build the skills of future professionals in the beauty arena.

She added: “With a sector that is constantly evolving, and at pace, it is essential the most relevant knowledge and skills are accessible to enrich learning, strengthen competency and enhance employability.”

The Deeside site has also forged a partnership with hair and personal care giant L’Oreal, with more details to be unveiled this summer.

“This is a very exciting time for us, there are so many opportunities for learners joining us in September and for our current students,” said Julie.

For more information on the wide range of full time and part time courses and qualifications available at Coleg Cambria, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Under 40s in Wales to be offered alternative to Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

News

Welsh Parliament and PCC election: Now the voting’s over, what next?

News

Welsh Parliament and PCC election: What to expect when voting in person today

News

Person taken to hospital after collision with vehicle in Holywell

News

Glyndwr University panel look at relationship between nature and mental health

News

Section of A541 reopens following earlier closure

News

Here’s more on the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Elections 2021

News

A quick guide to today’s Senedd Election

News

Students plant 500 trees to create ‘woodland corridor’ at a Flintshire college

News





Most Read Recently

Twitter Follow Us

Connah's Quay High

@ConnahsQuayHigh

9 mins ago

Whilst we await the results of the elections, here's how the young people in our area who took part in the parallel elections voted! Learners from CQHS, under the age of 16 took part in this election which was designed to raise their political awareness. (LINK)

Enlarge

Under 40s to be offered alternative to Astrazeneca vaccine following change in advice from JCVI (LINK)

Connah's Quay Nomads FC

@the_nomads

4 hours ago

⚽MATCH PREVIEW⚽ Final home fixture at Deeside (LINK)

Enlarge

Latest headlines from other news sites...
Instagram Follow Us

Read 393,468 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn