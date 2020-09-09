Updated: Coleg Cambria confirms “Small number” of students self isolating after positive Covid -19 tests

UPDATE: Following the news we broke this morning of a small number of students at Coleg Cambria testing positive for coronavirus Public Health Wales (PHW) has released some further information.

It’s understood the cases had been known about earlier this week, and asked PHW when they were notified of the issue?

PHW said, “The Regional Test Trace Protect (TTP) Hub was notified on Saturday 5th September, of a person associated with Coleg Cambria, who had tested positive for Coronavirus.”

“The Local Authority Local Contact Tracing teams shared the details of the person with the Regional TTP Hub as part of the usual processes in place within the north Wales Test Trace Protect service”





“On receiving the escalation, the Regional TTP Hub lead sought specialist Health Protection advice from the Public Health Wales duty COVID-19 consultant (5th September)”

PHW said, “An Incident Management Team (IMT) meeting was convened on Saturday 05 September. The IMT meeting included representation from the Local Authority Environmental Health team, Coleg Cambria and the Public Health lead in the TTP Regional Hub.”

Asked about geographic or similar issues in Wrexham, Flintshire or Denbighshire that could be contributing to this?

PHW said, “As part of the ongoing investigation and management of this Incident, the IMT are looking into all potential sources of transmission within the local communities that young people who access Further Education at Coleg Cambria, live and socialise within.”

Original article from this morning below:

A ‘small number’ of students are self isolating after testing positive for coronavirus.

Coleg Cambria has sites in Deeside, Northop, Wrexham and Denbighshire, they have not confirmed if the cases relate to a single site.

Coleg Cambria told us this morning, “We have been notified by Public Health Wales that a small number of students who are enrolled at the college have received a positive result following testing for COVID-19, and are now self isolating.”

“As a precautionary measure and to prevent the spread of infection we have taken immediate action to instruct the identified cohort of learners not to attend college for a specified period of time. This action is based on the advice received from Public Health Wales.”

“Any students that are instructed to self isolate as part of the Track, Test and Protect Service, will be able to fully engage with learning through our remote delivery method.”

The spokesperson added, “The safety and well being of our students and staff is paramount to us. The college continues to be vigilant following Government advice for COVID-19 in relation to health, safety and hygiene.”