Coleg Cambria Celebrates Apprenticeship Week Cymru

Tom Curtis

Coleg Cambria is celebrating Apprenticeship Week Cymru with various activities and by recognising apprentices past and present.

National Apprenticeship Week celebrates the positive impact Apprenticeships have on individuals, businesses and the economy. The college organised events to promote apprenticeships and engaged with employers and current students about the benefits.

During the week, Apprenticeships Zones are being held at the Open Events at Deeside, Yale and Bersham Road site, Meet the Employer event for students is held at Bersham Road and many other activities shared on social media.

The college also celebrated the success of the students, for example Sandra Lister from Holywell who works at Local Solutions as a Coordinator for Conwy Supported Lodgings and Nightstop.

Sandra who is studying an NVQ 4 Advice & Guidance with the college, said:

“I love my job and doing this apprenticeship has extended my abilities. I enjoyed using my brain and developing my knowledge. It helped me to understand the thinking behind good practice.

“Studying as a mature student can be daunting and off-putting especially when you focus on the whole picture, so it’s important to break challenges down into manageable tasks. Instead focus on today. What can you do today, no matter how small, that will take you one step closer to the goal? Just do one thing, and anything else is a bonus.”

Sandra is hoping to start a level 3 in Advocacy shortly.

Aerospace Engineering Apprentice, Tom Curtis from Holywell who is employed by Magellan added:

“I chose an apprenticeship as I felt it was a better route than university, after hearing about people struggling to find jobs after university. I have enjoyed the four years I have been in my apprenticeship. The people I work with are great and the variety of my job keeps the day interesting.

“In the future I hope to become a qualified Aerospace engineer and progress my career with Magellan.”