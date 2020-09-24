Clarification on how new 10pm closure time affects pubs and bars in Wales

All pubs in Wales must stop serving alcohol at 10pm from tonight, the new law allows 20 minutes for customers to finish their drinks but premises must close by 10.20pm.

The measures, which were announced by First Minister Mark Drakeford on Monday, have been introduced in a bid to prevent a fresh coronavirus crisis.

The First Minister likened the new rules as a return to the old style ‘drinking up’ time, adding “I think people will very quickly get used to what we are proposing”.

The new laws also apply to off licenses and other licensed premises and makes it illegal to sell alcohol between 10pm and 6am however these premises may remain open to sell anything other than alcohol.





For example, all supermarkets and food retailers who sell alcohol may continue to trade after 10pm but must not sell any alcohol.

Other venues that have a license for example, cinemas and bowling alleys may also remain open beyond 10pm but sales of alcohol must stop at 10pm. Similarly, restaurants and cafes are not required to close but must stop selling alcohol at 10pm.

Speaking in an address to the nation earlier this week, Mr Drakeford: “Once again, we are facing rising cases of coronavirus infections in different parts of Wales and once again we are seeing people being admitted to our hospitals with serious illnesses because of this virus.

In the weeks and months ahead of us, there is a very real possibility we could see coronavirus regain a foothold in our local communities, towns and cities. None of us wants to see that happen again.

In some parts of South Wales, where we have seen the sharpest rises in cases, there are already even stricter local restrictions in place to protect people’s health. We now need to make that difference across Wales.

It was with the help of people across Wales that we got through the first wave in the spring – you followed all the rules and helped reduce cases of coronavirus, protecting the NHS and saving lives.

We need everyone to follow the rules and guidance and to take the steps to protect them and their loved ones. Together, we can keep Wales safe.”

And think carefully about making journeys: only travel when you need to do so. The fewer people we meet and the fewer journeys we make, the safer we all are.”

Andrew RT Davies, the Shadow Health Minister, commenting on the new ruling that pubs in Wales must close at 10pm with 20 minutes’ drinking-up time, said:

“It was just yesterday that I directly asked the First Minister about this subject, and we were told that it would not happen.

Again, you have to wonder if any minister in the Welsh Labour- led Government actually talks to another before coming out with these statements.

Right now, people in Wales need clarity and consistency like few times before.

We aren’t getting anything like it from the First Minister, the Health Minister, or any other member of the Labour Party.”