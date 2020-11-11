Children’s Commissioner for Wales to give virtual speech on how COVID-19 has impacted children’s rights next month

The Children’s Commissioner for Wales has accepted an invitation to speak with those working alongside children and young people across Flintshire and Wrexham.

Sally Holland has been Wales’ Children’s Commissioner since 2015, her job being to analyse how decisions made by public bodies such as the Welsh Government affect children’s rights.

She will deliver a speech on the impact COVID-19 has had on children’s rights at a virtual meeting on Tuesday, 8 December at 10am where people who work with those aged between 0 and 25 will be present.

Millie Boswell, Third Sector Development Manager for Health & Social Care at Flintshire Local Voluntary Council (FLVC), said: “We’re delighted to welcome Sally Holland, Wales’ Children’s Commissioner, to talk about her new report – Coronavirus and Us, an assessment of the impact the pandemic has had on children’s lives and rights.





“This joint network with AVOW, the County Voluntary Council for Wrexham, will provide an opportunity for participants to have discussions with, to learn from and share with a broader mix of organisations and groups working with children and young people.”

Organisations and groups working with those aged between 0 and 25 in Flintshire and Wrexham can now register to hear the speech from the Commissioner by emailing Karen.peters@flvc.org.uk.

This will be the third meeting of the network, formed in October 2020 by FLVC, which will bring charities, voluntary and community groups together with statutory partners who have a shared focus on children and young people in the counties.

Recognising the network’s strength is in its members, new participants from groups and organisations working in Flintshire are invited to join at any time.

To find out more, email info@flvc.org.uk, or subscribe to FLVC’s regular e-bulletins at www.flvc.org.uk.