Chester drug dealer who tried swallow class A drugs to evade justice has been jailed.

A Chester drug dealer who attempted to swallow a quantity of class A drugs to evade justice has been jailed.

Andrew Campbell, of Fairford Road, Chester, was handed a prison sentence of four years and three months at Chester Crown Court on Monday 21 January.

The 38-year-old had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (heroin and cocaine).

During the sentencing hearing the court heard that plain clothed officers had witnessed Campbell dealing drugs in the Dingle Bank area of the city on Wednesday 27 September 2018.

Campbell was subsequently detained and searched at the scene, where officers seized a mobile phone from him.

Due to Campbell’s demeanour, a decision was made to conduct a more thorough search once he had arrived in custody.

However, while officers were walking him back to the police car he suddenly stopped engaging with them and started to chew.

Officers immediately restrained Campbell and recovered a number of wraps of cocaine and heroin, which he had attempted to swallow.

Campbell was later questioned about the drugs in police custody, where he claimed that they were for personal use.

However, as a result of all the evidence gathered against him, he was subsequently charged with drug dealing offences and pleaded guilty to the charges.

Following his sentencing, Detective Constable Paul Harrison, of Chester CID, said: “Class A drugs have a hugely detrimental impact on our communities. They cause widespread misery and removing those involved in drug dealing from our city and the rest of Cheshire is of paramount importance.

“I hope that the sentence handed to Campbell reaffirms the message that drug dealing in Chester and the wider Cheshire area will not be tolerated.”

If you information regarding drug dealing in your community please contact Cheshire Constabulary on 101, give the details online via https://www.cheshire.police.uk or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.