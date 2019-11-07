Cheshire police arrest 6 men in connection with high-value burglary spree including 3 in North Wales

Detectives from Cheshire police investigating a series of high-value burglaries at pubs, restaurants and retail stores across the UK have arrested six men.

They were all arrested earlier today (Thursday 7 November) after officers from Cheshire Constabulary executed warrants at seven addresses in Prenton, Noctorum, Heswall and Birkenhead with support from Merseyside Police and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

The men – aged 19, 22, 24, 33, 42 and 45 – have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Police say today’s strike is the “culmination of a lengthy and complex into more than 30 burglaries at pubs and retail stores across the UK where safes have been targeted.”

These include three incidents in North Wales, 18 in Chester and the wider Cheshire area, and incidents in Merseyside, Staffordshire, Lancashire, Cumbria, Dyfed Powys and West Mercia.

The investigation has been co-ordinated by detectives from Ellesmere Port and Chester CID, with support from colleagues from Cheshire’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

Detective Sergeant Graeme Carvell, who has led the investigation, said: “Today’s arrests follow a lengthy and complex investigation focusing on a large number of incidents across the country – believed to be up to 39 separate offences.

“It appears that these particular incidents, which include more than 30 burglaries at pubs and retail stores, have been carefully planned and co-ordinated and have spanned eight separate police forces across England and Wales.”

All of the men arrested this morning are currently in police custody helping officers with their enquiries. A number of addresses are currently being searched as part of the ongoing investigation.

Chief Inspector Alex McMillan, who is in charge of policing in Ellesmere Port, said: “The work leading up to and including today’s strike phase is testament to the dedication and commitment by officers and staff to disrupt criminal activity and to continue to keep our communities safe.”